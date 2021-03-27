Here’s the Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan’s Screen-Centric Interior

While the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan's full reveal is still a couple of weeks away, Merc has given us our first complete look at the final, production-ready interior. The German marque also revealed a number of details pertaining to what driving the thing will actually be like. And yes, that massive dash-spanning Hyperscreen really is happening.

Measuring 56 inches wide and accounting for 2.6 square feet of real estate, the concave Hyperscreen dashboard will feature haptic feedback on the center and passenger sections to make it feel like you're pressing physical buttons. This is accompanied by an optional HUD capable of what MB calls "augmented reality projections." The big dash-screen is definitely a showstopper but buyers who think it's a little much—or, more realistically, would rather not pay the upcharge—can opt to have the EQS fitted with a more traditional cabin similar to that of the new S-Class. In that case, it'll sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen and a 12.8-incher rising up from the center console. That's it.