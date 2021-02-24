Even the Mars Rover Has Zip Ties

NASA's $2.4 billion Perseverance rover landed on Mars last week after more than 10 years of development and seven months flying through space to its destination. It features more gadgets than Iron Man's suit and, really, there's a lot riding on it to snap photos and harvest materials to observe back here on Earth. But as high-res photos that the rover has sent back to our planet show, it's relying on some simple equipment to keep things fastened down.

While everyone's been ogling over photos of the Martian landscape since last Thursday, some folks spotted the cable ties that look to be holding down a hose or bundle of wires on Perseverance. Facebook commenters said it was fake, but they're legit—just ask the company who made them.

ABB manufactures and sells millions of zip ties annually, some made of nylon and others made of Tefzel ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene) resins. Perseverance uses the latter, which ABB calls Ty-Rap ties. They're way more durable than nylon units, but they aren't particularly rare. You can buy a pack of 100 from Home Depot for less than 30 bucks.

Take a look at the 360-degree video here. You can pan around and find tons of zip ties throughout.