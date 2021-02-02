Important Burnout Safety PSA: Don't Drive Your Corvette C8.R Into the Smoke Cloud Before It Clears

We here at The Drive aim to give the most useful and relevant advice to our audience, and as such, we need to talk burnouts. As such, I'd like to take this obvious excuse to post loads of Chevrolet Corvette C8.R tire smok—er, opportunity to forward on a helpful tip from Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor.

Taylor took the final stint in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R at this weekend's 24 Hours of Daytona, driving it home to a 1-2 Corvette Racing finish. The No. 3 Corvette took the win just 3.519 seconds ahead of its sister No. 4 Corvette. It was also the 20th anniversary of the Corvette Racing team's overall Daytona win in 2001 with its No. 4 then-C5-R-generation Corvette as well as Dale Earnhardt Sr. sharing the No. 3 Corvette with his son Dale Earnhardt Jr.