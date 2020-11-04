The Latest EV Conversion Kit Turns a Classic Mini Into a 160-HP Electric Hot Rod

Not many classic cars combine the size and road-handling of an original Mini. Still, for those who've had enough of BMC A-series engines leaking oil while running out of revs well under 7,000 rpm, the UK's Swindon Powertrain just came up with a full EV conversion kit that doesn't require any body modifications. Better yet, Swindon's HPD E Powertrain system weighs just 154 pounds, keeping the car light on its feet.

The system mounts to the original Mini front subframe with specially designed brackets for easy installation. The kit also includes purpose-designed inner CV joint housings that allow the fitment of standard Mini driveshaft assemblies, featuring the standard differential while the limited-slip upgrade remains on the options list.

Also optional are a purpose-made 12-kilowatt-hour battery pack replacing the original four-cylinder engine, a motor controller, an onboard charger and DC-DC converter, a speed sensor kit and a cooling system pump.