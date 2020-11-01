The $2,000 Grassroots Motorsports Challenge Is Still Going Strong After 21 Years

Though 2020 didn’t see anything as legendary as the Miata-turned-into-a-Zamboni, or the Corvette sucker car, which used side skirts and a snowblower engine mounted on the floor that sucked air from under the car, sticking it to the surface like Jim Hall’s (illegal) Chaparral, it was still a hive of thrifty inspiration—the best kind, generally. We should mention that while you are on a budget, your time is free, sort of like automotive journalism.

Yes, of course, you can cheat, but you must keep a log of expenses and sales (say, buy a wrecked Miata and sell the seats, and the seat money goes back into the $1,500).

First is the autocross, where you can drive or one of the ringers who show up each year can drive for you if you aren’t comfortable doing it. Next is the full quarter-mile drag strip, where we have seen 10-second times from a $2,000 car. More than once. And finally, there’s the Concours, where those details really matter. But maybe not the same details that'd get you all the points at a blue blood d'show on a lawn somewhere.