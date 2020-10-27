Tesla’s ‘Full Self Driving’ Beta Tech Nearly Wrecked This Model 3 Into a Parked Car

To be clear, it's fully understood both by the Tesla's owner and The Drive that this is an early version of FSD. However, it's being tested in the real world by non-professional drivers. Even considering that this is a new technology and it hasn't ever been evaluated in these conditions, the car should be able to recognize a stop sign, which it fails to at the video's 5:40 mark, pulling a California roll.

In fact, in eight minutes of driving, the system had to be switched over to manual control several times. It also seemed to have trouble navigating unusual intersections, stopping at them when there was no oncoming traffic and no stop sign. For instance, the car stops unnecessarily and nearly runs straight off the road at four-way intersection at the 4:25 mark. It also drives very close to parked cars and sometimes sees them as obstructions, harshly applying the brakes.

One of the most worrying moments is when the car comes to a pause at an unfamiliar turn, and the driver had to take the wheel. Needless to say, this system doesn't seem ready to handle anything more than the highway—which it still has trouble with on occasion—and it's definitely not "Full Self Driving." If this system went unsupervised, it would likely cause an accident. NHTSA says it is carefully monitoring the situation as the technology moves forward, and we have contacted the administration for comment on this video.

