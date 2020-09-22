Tesla is still king when it comes to battery power. No other automaker has come close to Tesla's claimed range, even with the recent uptick in vehicles competing in the BEV segment. But today, Tesla is expected to make some crucial announcements about long-range EVs, battery production and more. The event, called Battery Day, will be held alongside Tesla's annual shareholder's meeting, and CEO Elon Musk says it "will be very insane."

Above all things, Tesla wants to be an energy storage company, and improving its storage density has been the hallmark of the business' success.

Tesla has been building electric cars since 2008 and in the years since, the automaker has greatly improved the reliability and efficiency of its products, all while pushing boundaries on things like over-the-air updates and semi-autonomous driving assistance technology. But the sculpted hunk of metal on wheels isn't Tesla's core product—it's the packs full of battery cells tucked neatly under the vehicle's floorboards.

Battery Day 2020 will be Tesla's chance to prove to the world that it is still ahead of the game when it comes to batteries, despite regular automakers investing very heavily in the EV game.

While the secrets will remain under wraps until later this afternoon, we anticipate Tesla will introduce several concepts to the world which Musk has been hinting at over the past year. For starters, we may see Tesla boast about its fabled million-mile battery pack—the energy storage which will last an anticipated one million miles of charging and discharging before needing to be replaced. The goal is to make batteries cheaper, longer-lasting, easier to produce and less harmful to the environment.

Musk initially noted that Tesla was working on such technology back in 2019 and anticipated production tentatively kicking off in 2020.

We may also see a battery cell and a packaging redesign. Last week, a photo of an extremely large battery cell leaked online and was immediately picked up by several outlets as a potential Tesla prototype cell for its "Roadrunner" project. Musk commented on photos of the cell without confirming or denying its legitimacy, instead saying that battery day "will be very insane."