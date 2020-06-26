Amazon's Next Big Thing Will Be Self-Driving Vehicles With $1 Billion Zoox Purchase

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. I have good news for you today: it is Friday. Today on Speed Lines we're talking about more cuts at Harley-Davidson, Amazon's purchase of an ambitious self-driving car startup and, of course, the 2021 Ford F-150.

Amazon Buys Zoox, Here's Why You Should Care

You can be forgiven if you don't know much about Zoox, a self-driving technology startup that has one of those made-up startup-y names and doesn't generate an actual profit yet. But it's actually one of the more advanced companies getting into the autonomy game, and today, it was welcomed into the Amazon family. Though it may not seem so at the moment, this is a big deal. While I think it's fair to say Amazon has no interest in selling you an Amazon-branded car or getting into the manufacturing game, it is clearly very, very interested in the future of product delivery—and autonomy enters into that in a big way.

Zoox started in 2014 with a focus on autonomous ride-hailing vehicles. The Amazon purchase price was not disclosed, but sources tell tech news site The Information that it was over $1 billion. As CNBC notes, that's a big buy for Amazon, which save for the Whole Foods acquisition has generally kept purchases under $1 billion. (That's something Amazon and I have in common.)

Though Amazon has already begun experimenting with delivery vehicles, drones and robots, the acquisition of this 1,000-person startup can officially put the retailer as a major player in the autonomy game. Remember, it also has investments in Aurora and Rivian. The statement from Zoox and Amazon is very vague as to how they'll intend to develop this technology, but remember, autonomy is about more than just passenger cars.

Harley Makes Cuts

Now, onto a legacy vehicle manufacturer that's doing the opposite of spending money: Harley-Davidson. Time and time again, we've seen that the coronavirus economic downturn has hammered companies that weren't in strong financial positions going into 2020—see also Nissan and Ford. But the Motor Company has struggled for years with product strategy, weak sales, an aging core Baby Boomer demographic, its appeal in the U.S. market, and rising costs, among other things.

That's why it is no surprise that Harley is cutting about 140 jobs in the U.S., Reuters reports, thanks to dwindling bike sales that have a lot in common with the car sales slump. From that story: