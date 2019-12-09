We’ve Teamed Up With Blipshift To Solve Your Holiday Gift Dilemma
Order by December 10th to receive your shirts by Christmas!
We’re wishing The Drive’s readers a happy holiday season with a limited run of T-shirts we’ve cooked up with the mad scientists at Blipshift. Not only are these some of our newest and best designs yet, but we’re also bringing back our iconic Oberwald GT3RS shirt in a new color scheme. Good news for ice racers; all designs are now available in Long Sleeve and Hoodie.
Check out the designs below:
“The M in DTM clearly stands for one car. A favorite of The Drive and enthusiasts everywhere, there's one chassis and range of colors that makes us all say Mmm. But the true meaning of DTM? Drive This Machine.”
“If you drive it backwards, it will all begin to make sense. When you run some light through it, you'll see any colour you like. A case of brain damage? No, he's just a dreamer…”
“Inspired by The Drive's spirited trip through Oberwald in a GT3RS – because what better color is there to brighten up your day.”
“It just broke out of the troposphere, and beyond the podium, it's headed for the mesosphere. Though renowned more for its horizontal jumping, if you need a space exploration vehicle: go full Launch-ia.”
*Note: These designs are available for a limited-time only before they’re gone forever. We highly suggest placing your orders ASAP.
For Holiday shipping, the cutoff is December 10th.