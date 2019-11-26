Candy Thieves Use Stolen Truck and Trailer to Hijack 20 Tons of Austrian Chocolate
Criminals want to enjoy the holiday season too, you know.
Around 20 tons of European-made milk chocolate and the truck used to steal them are missing according to Austrian authorities, who believe the disappearance to be part of an elaborate candy heist.
According to Kleine Zeitung, an Austrian Milka facility contracted a nearby company to arrange the shipment of 20 tons of chocolate—worth some $55,000—to Belgium. This firm reportedly sub-contracted the job to a Hungarian company, which then reportedly passed it on to a Czech shipper and driver. When a Czech-plated truck and Czech driver showed up to accept the shipment, then, employees saw no cause for alarm.
The truck, however, never arrived at its Belgium destination, prompting authorities to open an investigation. They reportedly discovered that the truck and trailer used in the heist were wearing plates previously reported stolen and that the driver worked at none of the companies involved in the shipping process. Police believe that the thief used forged documents for each step of the theft, leaving law enforcement with few leads.
"In recent years we have seen a number of individual cases where loaded trucks never arrived—also containing chocolate," said an Austrian police spokesperson to DPA.
Chocolate seldom makes headlines at The Drive, as it rarely has wheels and can be driven, but when it does, it's not on our front page without reason. Just shy of a year ago, a German suburb found one of its roads encrusted in a thick layer of chocolate after a storage tank failure at a nearby chocolatier. As no injuries were reported and the road reopened in a matter of hours, that incident's outcome was much better than one involving a rolled chocolate tanker that blocked six lanes of Polish highway.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: DW
- RELATEDCandy Factory Accident Paves German Street With Chocolate♫ Come with me and you'll be in a world of pure imagination ♫READ NOW
- RELATEDElon Musk Accepts Ford's Challenge to Tesla Cybertruck vs. F-150 Tug-of-War Rematch"Bring it on."READ NOW
- RELATEDComical FBI Training Video Shows How Car Thieves Were Caught Back in the 1970sGiven the tech used at the time, it's surprising thieves got caught at all.READ NOW
- RELATEDThieves Steal Custom Jeep Wrangler, Ford Explorer Built to Benefit Children With CancerDetectives in Chattanooga are asking people to come forward with information on the stolen trucks, which were expected to bring $225,000 at auction.READ NOW
- RELATEDPrototype Ford Bronco R Race Truck Fails to Finish 2019 Baja 1000The excruciating desert trial left the new Bronco-based truck broken down over halfway through.READ NOW