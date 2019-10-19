Turbo Proposal: Man Successfully Uses Turbocharger to Pop The Question

Proposing to your significant other is a special and intimate occasion that marks a life changing event, bringing with it joy and a unique story that will last a lifetime. And forget a stadium Jumbotron note or those sappy "surprise" photo shoots—one car enthusiast decided to incorporate his-and-her's shared love of forced induction by popping the question with a ring and a special note tucked in a KC300X 63/73 turbo.

Arizona-based diesel performance retailer KC Turbos broke the news that one of its customers bought the $1,190 unit, designed for a Ford 7.3L PowerStroke turbodiesel V-8, with the intention of using it to propose to his girlfriend. It's a sweet story—the couple had been working on a truck build together, she wanted a new turbo, and yes, there was still going to be a ring involved. Upgrades all around.

But KC Turbos upped the ante by offering to write "Will you marry me?" on the compressor wheel blades. The Facebook post below tells a slightly different story, but the final image is a screenshot of a text conversation with the buyer that clears things up.