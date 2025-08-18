2026 Can-Am Defender Further Proves That UTVs Are Just Cars At This Point

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There’s a common denominator among all the new UTVs being unveiled lately. Whether it’s a high-performance Kawasaki with a supercharger and 250 horsepower or the new 2026 Can-Am Defender utility rig you’re looking at here, they’re all adding a familiar feature. I’m talking about touchscreens, and while that might seem small, it signals something about the off-road recreation space that’s a lot more significant.

We’ve been saying for a while now that side-by-sides are basically cars. You could argue that Polaris led the way on this by introducing its RideCommand infotainment system, and these days, you can even get a RZR with heated and ventilated seats. The rest of the industry has since clamored to match those automotive-like qualities and features; the new Defender is further proof.

Can-Am

To be clear, there’s a lot more to like about the Can-Am than just the touchscreen. Its 999cc Rotax engine now makes 95 hp, whereas the outgoing lump topped out at 82 hp. The suspension is sturdier, thanks in part to 50% larger A-arms up front, and the brakes are also bigger with 262mm front rotors and 32mm hydraulic twin piston calipers.

Look at what else is new on the Defender and you’ll see that there’s plenty of what I like to call automotification. The screen measures 10.25 inches and gives riders access to Bluetooth stereo controls, GPS, a backup camera, and configurable gauges. Of course, the steering wheel has buttons to easily toggle radio volume and prompt the voice-assisted infotainment. Then you have the Defender Limited and Lone Star with upgraded HVAC that Can-Am says blows hotter and colder than before. The cab is more spacious, offering 8% more legroom than its closest competition, and there’s seating for five in the XMR model.

Even work-focused UTVs are snazzy now because some buyers want them that way. While the rest of the world might question why you’d opt for one of these instead of a pickup truck, the people actually leaving the showroom with keys and a new rig want one to match their F-150 or Super Duty. If they can have a nicer ride for checking cows or simply strolling the trails, they’ll get it. And manufacturers obviously want to meet that demand so they can snag some market share.

I’m not saying all of this is a bad thing. Nobody is forcing you to buy a brand new side-by-side that costs $37,799 like the new Defender Max Limited HD11 does. But the trend of automotification likely won’t stop here, so maybe don’t be surprised if you see Apple CarPlay or massaging seats on a Can-Am or Polaris someday soon.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com