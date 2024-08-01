Polaris RZRs Have Heated, Vented Seats Because They’re Basically Cars Now

Polaris pulled the cover off its 2025 RZR lineup Thursday night, revealing some seriously cool off-road toys packin’ even more gadgets than before. While the new designs, equipment, and performance figures got my attention, it was the tech and everyday comfort features that stood out to me the most. Premium side-by-sides are basically cars now.

Take the steering wheel, for example—it’s got buttons on it! Polaris introduced infotainment touchscreens in these things a few years back, and even that seemed a bit excessive, but now you can control it and other media functions without even reaching for the screen. Some of the super-loaded models already had some of these controls in the past, but it’s the norm now. I’m testing an RZR XP4 1000 at the moment with a normal steering wheel, and I really enjoy it because it reminds me of my karting days. If I drove one with the fancy wheel, I’d probably feel like I was in a Bronco Raptor.

Other tweaks make these side-by-sides even more practical and comfortable (several friends of mine in various states actually daily these), such as new fresh cabin air intakes and radiator deflectors. The intakes are pretty straightforward and I can honestly say that they’re much needed. Scoops above the grille funnel air through the hood and allow it to exit below the dash, effectively making this a nice Crotch Chiller. These work in tandem with the also-new radiator deflectors to bring temperatures down inside the cabin.

But wait, there’s more! The top-of-the-line RZR Pro R Ultimate gets the industry’s first heated and ventilated seats. Put another way, a $43,000 off-road buggy got heated and ventilated seats before a $50,000 Honda Civic. It’s a crazy world we live in, y’know?

There are several more improvements, like solid doors with double latches rather than the current single-latch units, which reportedly keep dust and water out better than before. An upgraded dash features new materials, improved touch points, and newly contoured seats for improved comfort. There are also new retractor harnesses that make it easier to get in and out, and adjust your belts. A new Rockford Fosgate sound system now comes with a 10-inch subwoofer so you can bump some tunes on the trail.

Most people can’t (and won’t) ditch their normal cars for one of these off-roading beasts—that’s obvious. However, for the select few who can live with them day in and day out, I see how these improvements make them so much better than before. Heck, even if you just have one to play around with on the weekends, these 2025 machines are a step above the rest. As for me, I’m enjoying the current model-year RZR and have few to no complaints, though I’ll admit that I look forward to trying out some of these new features.

