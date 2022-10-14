Thule’s Latest Roof Top Tent and Cargo Rack Look Adventure Ready

The Swedish company, Thule, has been providing high-quality products to help explorers carry gear on adventures for 80 years. No matter what you’re bringing or where you’re going, this brand makes something that could aid in your comfort, including roof top tents, everyone's favorite overlanding craze. Not only that, but Thule also recently launched a child carrier backpack named Sapling, launching next February a new cargo platform, the Caprock, as well as a new rooftop tent called the Approach M.

You may just know Thule for their cargo boxes and ski equipment, but check out these products to see if they’ll accompany you on your next escape.

The Thule’s Approach M is a two to three-person rooftop tent priced at $2,799.95. The tent features panoramic windows for stargazing, which also provide plenty of ventilation. You secure the unit via the lockable mounting brackets, which according to Thule, enable you to go from parked to deployed in just three minutes. Included in the sale is a rain cover that protects you against heavy rain but enables you to see out of the skylights.

If you need a cargo platform and can wait until next February, the Caprock is worth checking out. It’s designed to integrate into common roof rack systems and can support up to 330 pounds. As you’d expect, it should work well with Thule rack products, such as a rooftop tent. The rack is available in five sizes and ranges from $899.95 to 1,099.95.

Anyone who wants extra cargo space on their next trip should pick up the Thule Force Rooftop Cargo Box or Motion XT Rooftop Cargo Carrier. If you’re the kind of person who finds it difficult to stay organized on an overlanding or camping trip, get the GoPack Duffel. Let us know what Thule products you're using and if you'll be picking up one of the recently-launched products.

Nature is best enjoyed with friends and family, and ensuring your young ones can accompany you on more adventurous trips is the Sapling. This child carrier backpack has a 22-liter gear compartment and side zippers, which should make it easy to access while wearing. Keeping your child secure is a ventilated back panel, under-leg support, and a fully removable machine washable ErgoRide seat. Something you’ll probably be thankful for on longer trips is the drool pad. On hot days the deployable UPF 50 sunshade works to keep your youngster safe. And keeping your back out of harm's way are fully adjustable torso and hip belts.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Garage