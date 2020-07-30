Roofnest Falcon Tent Review: Kid Camping, Reinvented

The 88″L x 48″W Roofnest Falcon ( $3,395 ; XL, $3,495) that was provided is the company’s largest rooftop tent. Made of lightweight aluminum, it weighs just 140 pounds despite its size and mounts to existing crossbar racks in minutes with four bolt-on u-clamps. The XL versions of all of Roofnest's tents gain an extra 10 inches of width. It's a no-brainer in my book.

Car camping is having a moment . Rooftop tents have been around for years, of course—but RTTs have become particularly popular in the topsy-turvy year that is 2020, and aptly-named Roofnest is one of the most popular manufacturers. For this expedition, we loaded up a 2020 Kia Telluride , slapped one of the company's marquee products on top and made for North Carolina's Outer Banks.

So, no, we're just not a camping family. But when the opportunity came along to test out a rooftop tent, the kind that requires little to no set-up or breakdown and keeps campers up off the ground, away from the bugs and the dirty dirt, we thought perhaps this was our chance to show our kids how much fun camping can be, pandemic be damned.

A slim seven inches in height when closed, it features two handy accessory channels on all four sides to accommodate bike, ski and luggage racks, plus accessories like lightbars and camp awnings.

Sleeping under the stars, making s'mores over the open fire, stepping out from your tent into a boundless wilderness —these are all dreamy ideals for a family adventure. But when it comes to the actual work of camping, the adults are left to do it all, while simultaneously squashing interminable complaints about dirt, WiFi and air conditioning like so many bugs. At the end of the day, we need another vacation from our vacation.

Don’t get me wrong: It’s not like we hate nature. My wife and I both spent considerable time in the great outdoors when we were young. We may have even been a camping couple at one point in our pre-child years. But we're not a camping family because let's face it, the hassle of doing so with kids tends to outweigh the benefits. It's just more trouble than it’s worth, pretty much every time.

It's no exaggeration to say that our setup was the envy of the campground. Folks walking by kept pointing and a few even stopped to ask about it. Most expressed how much simpler the Falcon was to set up than their old-fashioned pole-and-stake tents. It’s definitely easier, and far more comfortable than sleeping on the ground.

Sleeping in the Falcon was comfortable in the gorgeous, rustic confines of the sand dunes at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It was particularly neat to be high enough to see the ocean over the dunes; the sea breeze flowed through the screens and kept us cool and comfortable all night long. The ladder even provided the unexpected benefit of knocking (most of) the sand from our feet as we climbed up, keeping the tent floor relatively clean. Campsite set-up was easy and fast, and packing up was relatively simple, too.

The advantage of this on multi-day road trips is obvious and undeniable. Who wouldn’t love to be able to take a rest almost anywhere alongside the road? And in a proper campsite, being up off the ground where you can survey your domain from on high and feel the breeze, makes the camping experience far less of a hassle than ever. Even with kids.

The Falcon has doors on three sides that include screen closures. The rear hatch features a rain flap. All openings have high-quality double zippers, so you can open or close them from inside or out. And there’s even a mesh stash bag inside for valuables.

The Falcon pops up from the back like a clamshell, with easy, one-hand actuation. Just flip the two clamps open and give it an easy push, and the Falcon raises on hydraulic struts to reveal a fully-operational RTT with 60 inches of headroom at its peak. Simply extend the included telescoping ladder and climb right up; your tent is ready to use in a matter of seconds. A three-inch-thick waterproof pad makes it comfortable, so all you need is a sleeping bag and a pillow. It's so easy, you could be resting comfortably in your RTT within minutes of pulling over.

Many passers-by went so far as to look up the Roofnest on their phones, and some even stumbled across Roofnest’s active and passionate Facebook user group. People really love their Roofnests, and for us and everyone in the campground at Cape Hatteras, it was plain to see why. If car camping is indeed having a moment, Roofnest is ideally positioned to make the most of it. If you’re thinking about joining the RTT movement, we can’t imagine a better option than the Falcon. Fit and finish is superb, materials are solid, components are purpose-built and carefully considered, and (most of) the actuation is far easier than we imagined. That said, the Falcon isn’t without a few drawbacks.

Jon Langston

Car Camping Made (Almost) Simple Roofnest claims the Falcon—and indeed, all its RTTs—will sleep two adults. Frankly, that’s a bit presumptuous. At just 50 inches wide, the Falcon is narrower than a double bed. I’m fairly average-sized (5’11”, 185 pounds) and was able to sleep up there with one child pretty comfortably. But two full-grown adults? Whoever you’re camping with better be ready to snuggle up. Also, while raising the Roofnest is a cinch, securing the Falcon shut isn’t easy for one person. Standing on the ground, I just couldn’t get the metal clamps to close securely. Ultimately, I clambered up on top and sat on it, like an overstuffed suitcase, directly above each clamp. And even then, I had to pound on the clamp pretty hard with the butt of my hand to get it to fully engage. Of course, the Roofnest is super tight-fitting for obvious reasons; there is no way this thing is coming undone on the road, and that’s reassuring. Still, I wished I’d packed a rubber mallet.

Jon Langston