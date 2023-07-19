Score Stellar Deals on DeWalt Tools From Home Depot Today
If you needed an excuse to buy another impact wrench or cut-off wheel, here it is.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Tools are expensive, especially if you want name-brand products that won't bust or break after the first week of ownership. That said, it pays to keep an eye out for killer deals from major retailers. It just so happens that there are some pretty steep discounts on DeWalt tools at Home Depot right now, and you can have a lot of them delivered straight to your door with free shipping.
Whether you need an entire set or just a single tool here or there, I think you'll be pretty pleased with these.
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit with 2.0 Ah Battery, 5.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($300 off)
- 15 Amp Corded 12 in. Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw, Blade Wrench and Material Clamp ($200 off)
- 20V XR Cordless 3 in. Angle Grinder and 20V MAX POWERSTACK Compact Battery Starter Kit ($169 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Oscillating Multi Tool and 20V MAX POWERSTACK Compact Battery Starter Kit ($159 off)
- 20-Volt Maximum XR Cordless Brushless 3-Speed 1/4 in. Impact Driver with 1.7 Ah POWERSTACK Battery and Charger ($119 off)
- 20 in. Variable-Speed Scroll Saw ($112.51 off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. High Torque Impact Wrench with Detent Pin Anvil and (1) 20V 4.0Ah Battery ($100 off)
- 20V MAX Jobsite Fan (Tool Only) ($62.10 off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 5 in. Random Orbital Sander (Tool Only) ($60 off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag ($60 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1-3/4 in. Bandsaw (Tool Only) ($50 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Ultra-Compact 5/8 in. SDS Plus Hammer Drill (Tool Only) ($50 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi Tool (Tool Only) ($50 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) ($40 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) ($40 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) ($20 off)
