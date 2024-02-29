Gear Up for Anything With Awesome Deals on Specialty Tools, Riding Gear, and Much More

It's Thursday, once again, folks. That means it's time for me to get you caught up on all the best deals we found this week. And there are a ton, with more than 40 rounded up below. We're rolling out the motherlode in hopes of helping you save big on just about anything that's got you fired up.

I'm a sucker for tool deals. This time around, it's the Vampliers 4-Piece Stripped Screw Extractor Pliers Set running at for $115.97 at Amazon that's got me pumped. While these are something of a specialty tool, Vampliers screw extractor pliers have a place in every toolbox. They're designed to get you out of a the timeless jam of dealing with fasteners that simply won't work with traditional tools for one reason or another. Not only that, but these are high-quality tools that are well worth the sale price.

It's also time for you moto freaks in the north to get back to riding with the predicted early spring upon us. RevZilla is happy to help with its Spring Sale and is running up to 60% off on select items you may need to kickstart the riding season. The REV'IT! Sand 4 H2O Jacket running for $264.99 might be just what you need to get rippin' this early in the year.