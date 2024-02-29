Gear Up for Anything With Awesome Deals on Specialty Tools, Riding Gear, and Much More
No matter what you’re doing, there’s no reason to pay full price.
It's Thursday, once again, folks. That means it's time for me to get you caught up on all the best deals we found this week. And there are a ton, with more than 40 rounded up below. We're rolling out the motherlode in hopes of helping you save big on just about anything that's got you fired up.
I'm a sucker for tool deals. This time around, it's the Vampliers 4-Piece Stripped Screw Extractor Pliers Set running at for $115.97 at Amazon that's got me pumped. While these are something of a specialty tool, Vampliers screw extractor pliers have a place in every toolbox. They're designed to get you out of a the timeless jam of dealing with fasteners that simply won't work with traditional tools for one reason or another. Not only that, but these are high-quality tools that are well worth the sale price.
It's also time for you moto freaks in the north to get back to riding with the predicted early spring upon us. RevZilla is happy to help with its Spring Sale and is running up to 60% off on select items you may need to kickstart the riding season. The REV'IT! Sand 4 H2O Jacket running for $264.99 might be just what you need to get rippin' this early in the year.
I can go on for hours, but it's probably best to just let you see what's good for yourself. Check the list below for even more killer deals to end the week with.
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $199.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $149.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $129.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 3/8-Inch Torque Wrench for $73.23 at Amazon
- Craftsman 1/2-Inch Torque Wrench for $99.97 at Amazon
- Vampliers 4-Piece Stripped Screw Extractor Pliers Set for $115.97 at Amazon
- Neiko 65-Piece Master Impact Socket Set for $169.99 at Amazon
- Central Machinery Belt and Disc Sander for $79.99 at Harbor Freight
- Braun 18,000 Lumen LED Detachable Work Light for $99.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh Automotive Low-Profile Creeper for $24.99 at Harbor Freight
- Grant’s Compact Detail Seat for $54.99 at Harbor Freight
- U.S. General 30-Inch 4-Drawer Tech Cart for $169.99 at Harbor Freight
- Yukon 46-Inch Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top for $269.99 at Harbor Freight
- Gator SFX Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover $50 off At RealTruck
- Gator SRX Roll-Up Tonneau Cover $50 off at RealTruck
- TruXedo TruXport Tonneau Cover $40 Rebate at RealTruck
- RealTruck Retrax IX Tonneau Cover $100 at RealTruck
- RealTruck Extang Solid Fold ALX Tonneau Cover $100 at RealTruck
- Access TonnoSport Tonneau Cover $30 off at RealTruck
- ARB Dana 60 35-Spline 4.10 Down Air Locking Differential for $1231.00 up to $250 Rebate at 4WheelParts
- Husky X-act Contour Front & Rear Floor Liners F250/350 for $239.99 at 4WheelParts
- Warn VR EVO 12 12,000-Pound Winch for $605.38 at Amazon
- Warn VR EVO 10 10,000-Pound Winch for $525.79 at Amazon
- Rhino USA Kinetic Recovery Tow Rope for $74.90 at Amazon
- RTIC 3-Gallon Halftime Cooler for $99.99 Plus Two Free Tumblers at RTIC Outdoors
- RTIC 6-Gallon Halftime Cooler for $149.99 Plus Two Free Tumblers at RTIC Outdoors
- Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch for $174.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Instinct Solar for $295.61 at Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 2 Rugged Outdoor Watch for $240.00 at Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 2 dezl Edition for $340.99 at Amazon
- REV'IT! Sand 4 H2O Jacket running for $264.99 at RevZilla
- Dainese Air Frame D1 Jacket for $149.95 at RevZilla
- Dainese Axial Gore-Tex Boots for $279.97 at RevZilla
- Merlin Ether Boots for $197.45 at RevZilla
- Shoei Neotec 2 Helmet for $599.99 at RevZilla
- Fox Racing V1 Barbed Wire SE Helmet for $191.96 at RevZilla
- Platinum Shield Car Cover for $194.95 at CarCovers
- Indoor Black Satin Shield Car Cover for $184.95 at CarCovers
- Platinum Shield Truck Cover for $214.95 at CarCovers
- Indoor Black Satin Shield Truck Cover for $204.95 CarCovers
- Platinum Shield Van Cover for $214.95 at CarCovers
- Ultimate Shield Van Cover for $174.95 at CarCovers
- Platinum Shield SUV Cover for $214.95 at CarCovers
- Indoor Black Satin Shield SUV Cover for $194.95 at CarCovers
- Platinum Shield Motorcycle Cover for $124.95 at CarCovers
- Indoor Black Satin Shield Motorcycle Cover for $114.95 at CarCovers