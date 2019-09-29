Land Speed Racer Remains in Coma One Week After 400-MPH Crash at Bonneville Salt Flats

A Pennsylvania man is still in a coma more than a week after crashing at the Bonneville Salts Flats while attempting a world land speed record. The cause of the crash is still undetermined, but he was well on his way to the goal speed of 500 miles per hour when the car lost control and came apart on the miles-long proving ground.

Rob Freyvogel's crash follows closely on the heels of Jessi Combs' tragic passing in late August. Unlike Combs’ jet-powered car, Freyvogel’s speed machine was piston-driven. Freyvogel’s wife Sue said that his goal was to have the first piston-powered vehicle to reach 500 mph.

Known as the Carbinite LSR, the purpose-built racer was reportedly traveling around 400 mph when the incident occurred. The shell of the car broke apart as it was designed to do and Freyvogel was held in the racing cage, but the impact of the crash left him seriously injured.