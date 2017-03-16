Why Now Is The Time To Buy A Honda S2000
The S2000 has proven time and again that key performance mods will make it a formidable track weapon that can go toe to toe against sports cars more than double its value.
There's little that could be more rewarding than building your dream car to your explicit specifications. And even though the Honda S2000 benefits from one of the strongest aftermarket support in the tuner community, owner Jared Floyd was interested in fabricating his own performance components instead. YouTube channel Singular Entity profiled Jared and his bespoke S2000 in volume 8 of its Car Life series.
Jared Floyd, who bought his 2002 Honda S2000 brand-new, is a mechanical engineer and basically applied his background to make his car faster. One of Jared's first jobs was working on an ATV project for Cannondale, where he worked a lot of the team at Ohlins suspension, who gave Jared a crash course on understanding what it takes to take apart and re-valve dampers in order to create an ideal suspension. From the assortment of spare springs and dampers from the Cannondale project, he managed to Frankensteined a suspension setup with custom top and bottom mounts. And while Jared had a lot of fun throwing his S2K around turns, keeping up with cars with double the power, he knew his tiny Honda roadster will get left behind on the straight.
In order to close that gap, Jared opted to supercharge his Honda. And while there were plenty of off-the-shelf supercharger kits for the S2000, he wasn't a fan of the way the kits mounted and fabricated his own kit instead. According to Jared, his S2000 delivers a healthy 345 horsepower to the rear wheels.
Whether it's the legendary tuners J's Racing, Spoon Sports, and Amuse, or tinkerers like Jared Floyd, the S2000 has proven time and again that key modifications performed on the suspension, power output and aero will transform Honda's FR sports car into a formidable track weapon that can go toe to toe against sports cars more than double its value. And while most auto-journos preach the driving experience of the MX-5 Miata, the S2000's supremely rigid X-bone chassis and high-revving F20C (and later the long-stroke F22C1 variant) simply yields a greater performance potential than the Mazda.
The Honda S2000's tiny 2.0 liter F20C motor delivers 240 horsepower at 8,600 rpm and a sportbike-like redline of 8,900 rpm. These were figures that stunned the industry when the S2K arrived in 1999. With a power output ratio of 120 horsepower per liter, I cannot think of a mass produced
Still not convinced the S2000 is a worthy investment? Earlier this week, Mike Spinelli sat down with Michael Prichinello and Zac Moseley of Manhattan's Classic Car Club to talk about cars you can drive for free, AKA cars that will hold its value, or even appreciate, in the years ahead. After the trio sounded off a selection of early '70s Mercedes, BMW E28s, Fox Body Mustangs, 2001-2003 Jag XJs, and second-gen Camaros, Spinelli finally ended the discussion with the one car I was waiting to hear all along – if you're going to buy a car to enjoy and become a short-term investment at the same time, go with a Honda S2000. Check out our video below: