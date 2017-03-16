Why Now Is The Time To Buy A Honda S2000

There's little that could be more rewarding than building your dream car to your explicit specifications. And even though the Honda S2000 benefits from one of the strongest aftermarket support in the tuner community, owner Jared Floyd was interested in fabricating his own performance components instead. YouTube channel Singular Entity profiled Jared and his bespoke S2000 in volume 8 of its Car Life series.

Jared Floyd, who bought his 2002 Honda S2000 brand-new, is a mechanical engineer and basically applied his background to make his car faster. One of Jared's first jobs was working on an ATV project for Cannondale, where he worked a lot of the team at Ohlins suspension, who gave Jared a crash course on understanding what it takes to take apart and re-valve dampers in order to create an ideal suspension. From the assortment of spare springs and dampers from the Cannondale project, he managed to Frankensteined a suspension setup with custom top and bottom mounts. And while Jared had a lot of fun throwing his S2K around turns, keeping up with cars with double the power, he knew his tiny Honda roadster will get left behind on the straight.

In order to close that gap, Jared opted to supercharge his Honda. And while there were plenty of off-the-shelf supercharger kits for the S2000, he wasn't a fan of the way the kits mounted and fabricated his own kit instead. According to Jared, his S2000 delivers a healthy 345 horsepower to the rear wheels.