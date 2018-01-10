Check out These Rad Toyota HiLux Trucks We Can't Have in the U.S.

The Toyota HiLux is the best selling vehicle in Australia. It’s a mid-size pickup truck that’s beloved for its toughness and customizability and unfortunately, we don’t get it here in the U.S. because it isn’t built to pass U.S. safety and emissions standards, so we settle for the almost-as-cool Tacoma. The Tacoma is great and all, but Toyota just gave us three more reasons to crave the HiLux.

It has three new trims with a heavy off-road focus; the Rogue, Rugged, and Rugged X all of which will come standard with four-wheel drive. The HiLux Rogue is luxurious, yet off-road ready with a revised front end. “HiLux Rogue is for people who want refinement and capability, enabling them to go for weekend adventures and do it in style,” said Toyota Australia Vice President of Sales Sean Hanley in a press release.