100-Wheeled Truck Stranded Off I-95 in Rhode Island to Prevent Possible Bridge Collapse

Rhode Island news channel WJAR is reporting that a semi-truck with 16 axles and 100 wheels had been stopped along I-95 in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation stopped the truck and flatbed trailer because its load was too heavy and had not been properly permitted. The truck and its cargo are apparently are over the weight limit for the approximately 40 bridges along its route to its destination in Massachusets. It had already crossed five of those bridges.

How heavy you ask? The truck's cargo, a generator, tips the scales at 560,000 pounds, or 280 tons. The RIDOT said that a due to structural issues with the state's bridges, a collapse would have "very likely."

Bay Crane, who is overseeing the transport, had applied for a permit, but it had not been approved. The RIDOT pulled the truck over on the interstate yesterday. It was moved overnight a short distance away to a "park-and-ride" lot, where it will sit. Now, RIDOT is trying to determine how to remove it from that lot. The truck had already crossed several bridges before it was stopped, and the RIDOT won't allow it to make a return trip over those bridges.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti spoke to WJAR about the situation, saying, “I could care less what made them do what they want to do, I know they're not going any further.”

When asked if Bay Crane had explained why the transport started without the proper permits, Alviti simply said, "Nope."

We've all seen massive trucks hauling heavy, oversized loads on the interstate. The 100 wheels of a rig like this are in place to disperse the weight of such a large load so that it's possible to transport it. 280 tons spread out over 16 axles and 100 wheels is far gentler on the road than the same load split between 5 axles and 18 wheels. So, how bad are Rhode Island's bridges that this would be a major issue?

According to the RIDOT website, very bad.