Dubai Police Receive First Delivery of Innovative Hoversurf Drone, Begin Training

Last year, California-based startup Hoversurf showed off its Hoverbike drone at the GITEX expo in Dubai. Many remained rationally skeptical at the time when the Dubai Police expressed an interest in adding a fleet of these vehicles to its workforce. According to CNN, however, the department just received its first serial production unit of the S3 2019 Hoverbike and has even begun training its officers to fly it.

Hoverbike’s Chief Operating Officer, Joseph Segura-Conn, explained that being able to both pilot a drone and successfully ride a motorcycle were two valuable skills the Dubai Police should keep in mind when selecting its candidates to operate Hoverbikes.

“Currently we have two crews already training (to pilot the hoverbike) and we’re increasing the numbers,” said the general director of Dubai Police’s artificial intelligence department, Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi.

Alrazooqi explained that the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle is primarily intended to serve as a first responder tool for locations difficult to access with traditional transportation. What we once considered to be mere futurism with unlikely, actual implementation, is now actively becoming a tangible reality. Alrazooqi said that Dubai Police aims to have a fleet of vehicles ready by 2020.