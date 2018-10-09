Ford Will Use Graphene-Reinforced Parts in Production Cars

To celebrate National Nanotechnology Day, Ford announced Tuesday that it will become the first automaker to use graphene parts in its vehicles, starting with the Mustang and F-150 by the end of 2018.

Graphene is a material made from a hexagonal structure of carbon atoms, first isolated in 2004. Its uses are almost endless, as it's about 200 times stronger than steel, but lightweight and flexible. Graphene makes an excellent electrical conductor and also a superb insulator of sound. Its exceptional properties made it one of the hottest topics of science magazines of the era, which presented it as a panacea to all problems engineering, and ignored some of graphene's biggest flaws.

While graphene is already used in sporting equipment like tennis rackets, and in some electronics, it's tricky to manufacture, and its production can also generate a byproduct called graphene oxide, which can be explosive when dispersed in air. Most commercially-available graphene is in small flakes, not the large sheets that would be necessary to manufacture larger items, such as a car's chassis.