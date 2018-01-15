The Most Unique Vehicle for Sale on eBay Is Both a Car and a Boat

You can find anything for sale on eBay. Anyone looking to make a quick buck off of something old in their house or garage seems to be the norm. In the world of cars, this allows for some pretty interesting stuff to pop up from time to time. We at The Drive love our share of movie cars and stunt cars, but today I bring you the one-off Dobbertin HydroCar.

When you see the phrase "HydroCar" you may be thinking of the Amphicar, but the Dobbertin HydroCar resembles a spaceship whereas the Amphicar resembles an old classic car. Being that the HydroCar is both car and boat it has two modes, "Land Mode" and "Water Mode."

The HydroCar was built by Rick Dobbertin who handled the vehicle's design and fabrication, which took nine years to complete. The build took an estimated 18,800 hours.