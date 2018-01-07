The Ford EcoSport is Finally Available in the U.S.

Ford has been mysteriously late to the subcompact crossover party in the U.S. It’s a hot segment that grew 14 percent in the U.S. in 2017 thanks to popular models like the Jeep Renegade and Chevy Trax and newcomers like the Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR. Ford announced that the cute little EcoSport—which has been available globally since it was introduced in South America in 2003—would soon be available in the U.S. way back in November 2016.



Fast forward about 14 months and EcoSports finally started showing up in U.S. dealer inventories last week. What took Ford’s cute ute so long between being announced and actually arriving? We’re not sure, but we do know it’s the first Ford to be built in India and exported to the U.S. It’s possible that there were some constraints or complications with getting them here, but you’d think this would be a pretty high-priority vehicle for Ford since it’s losing a lot of business to competitors in the lucrative subcompact crossover segment.



Anyways, on to the EcoSport itself. It’s certainly nothing groundbreaking and kind of looks like a Ford Escape, but smaller. Front-wheel drive is standard as is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine which, incidentally, was just revoked from the Fiesta in the U.S. You can also get a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder and all-wheel drive is optional. Both engines come equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.



The Ford EcoSport is available in four trims; the base S, the mid-range SE, the luxurious Titanium, and the sporty SES. Pricing starts at $19,995 and you can expect to start seeing these things all over the place very soon.



