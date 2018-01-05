The 2018 Ford Mustang GT Is an 11-Second Car From the Factory
Ford's latest 5-0 Mustang does the quarter mile in 11.835 seconds at 119.51 mph.
For the 2018 model year, Ford gave its Mustang GT (in addition to a significantly less attractive face) 25 more horsepower and 20 additional pound-feet of torque. Good for a zero to 60 mph time of around 4 seconds, non-Shelby 'Stangs have never been this capable. Despite this, no one has yet bothered to find out just how Ford's latest and greatest muscle car fares on the segment's natural habitat: the drag strip. Well, that nonsense ends now.
Back in December, the guys over at Hot Rod were lucky enough to snag a 5.0-liter version of the new Mustang and take it to a Florida drag strip for some instrumented testing. Fully loaded with the 10-speed automatic transmission, GT Performance Pack, and magnetic dampers, the V-8 Ford with 'Drag Mode' enabled recorded a quarter mile time of 11.835 seconds at 119.51 mph.
An 11-second quarter mile. From a bone-stock Mustang fresh off the showroom floor. Crazy.
Now you're probably wondering how much this warranty-carrying, 11-second Ford costs. As tested, the car Hot Rod ran stickered for $53,160 which is a lot of money for a Mustang, sure, but that car came with quite a few options that aren't all that necessary for drag strip domination (if anything, the extra weight may have slightly hampered its performance). Take away stuff like the Safe & Smart Package, Enhanced Security, and upgraded audio and a "base" GT Premium Mustang can be had for as little as $35,095. Throw in the faster-but-less-fun 10-speed auto, Performance Pack and fancy dampers and the price becomes closer to $45,000.
Considering the average price for a new car sold in the U.S. was a little over $36,000 in December, spending 45 large on a car evidently isn't even that big of a deal anymore. Neither, apparently, is one that rivals supercars from not that long ago.
