The 2018 Ford Mustang GT Is an 11-Second Car From the Factory

For the 2018 model year, Ford gave its Mustang GT (in addition to a significantly less attractive face) 25 more horsepower and 20 additional pound-feet of torque. Good for a zero to 60 mph time of around 4 seconds, non-Shelby 'Stangs have never been this capable. Despite this, no one has yet bothered to find out just how Ford's latest and greatest muscle car fares on the segment's natural habitat: the drag strip. Well, that nonsense ends now.

Back in December, the guys over at Hot Rod were lucky enough to snag a 5.0-liter version of the new Mustang and take it to a Florida drag strip for some instrumented testing. Fully loaded with the 10-speed automatic transmission, GT Performance Pack, and magnetic dampers, the V-8 Ford with 'Drag Mode' enabled recorded a quarter mile time of 11.835 seconds at 119.51 mph.

An 11-second quarter mile. From a bone-stock Mustang fresh off the showroom floor. Crazy.