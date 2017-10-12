Exploding Sunroofs Are a Real Problem, Report Finds

Although automotive safety developments have advanced tremendously in the past decade, there has been one area that has become increasingly troublesome–and it's quite unexpected. A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that exploding sunroofs have caused more injuries as of late than ever before. According to a study performed by Consumer Reports, this freak occurrence is happening more and more, injuring passengers and skyrocketing accident reports to the NHTSA since 2011.

In fact, there have been 859 cases turned reported the agency since 1995, with 71 percent of them coming in the last six years. This soaring rate has alarmed industry experts who are working to find the root of this relatively newfound problem.

One suggestion is that the increased size and area covered by sunroofs absorb too much heat, resulting in failure for the expanded glass structures. Some say that although manufacturers have taken note of the problem, they aren't doing anything to fix the issues and simply leave the designs alone without resolution.

Consumer Reports tells that this problem is more prevalent with some brands than in others. Hyundai sits atop the list with most cases filed to the NHTSA, a whopping 119 since 1995. That's 34 more reports than the nearest brand, Ford, with 85. However, the Scion TC is the most likely model to be affected with 71 unique cases being sent in during the same period.