'Thor' is a 4.0-Liter Four Cylinder That Can Make More Than 1,500 HP

Four-cylinder tuners have been poked fun at for too long. Some of the fastest cars on the drag strip or at time attack events are powered by these high-powered, volumetrically efficient power plants, and now, we may have seen the craziest example yet. This engine, dubbed "Thor," is a 4.0-liter four-pot that's capable of making roughly 375 horsepower per liter, eclipsing 1,500 hp in some applications. It's built by Elmer Racing in Finland for top motorsport applications and will soon be on sale for the price of €120,000 (about $140,490).

The engine, built specifically for hillclimb and time attack applications, is a rev-punching sweetheart that makes power all over the place. Lightweight billet materials are used to construct "Thor" and turn it into a resilient piece of kit that can stand the constant abuse of motorsports while keeping competitiveness as the top priority. Beautiful components make up this power-crazed engine, promising that it will be strong enough to withstand the crazy internal force.

When asked by The Drive what advantages this high displacement four cylinder yields over a similarly powerful V-8 unit, Elmer Racing explained, "A V-8 engine designed for racing can have a very high torsional rigidity. And lots of race classes have minimum weight limits, which create a necessity for very high-powered (expensive) engines, with less importance on weight. Racing V-8 engines suit these kinds of classes well."

"However, for unlimited class racing the weight penalty of a v8 is unacceptable," according to Elmer.

As a result, the team opted for "Thor." Compact packaging and extreme weight reduction make it a more viable option for these cars that run in pro and unlimited classes, allowing them to hit their targets for performance without sacrificing agility or cornering.