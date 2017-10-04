Tesla's Semi May Have Been Spotted in the Wild

Commuter cars aren't the only vehicles getting the electric treatment in the near future. An increasing number of heavy equipment manufacturers have been seeking alternative fuel solutions to the industry's most popular vehicle: the semi truck. Now, a group of Tesla spotters might have uncovered Tesla's contribution to the industry.

The commercial trucking industry uses a lot of fuel in order to move freight across the country. In fact, organizations like the US Energy Information Administration estimates that nearly 7% of all energy in the US is consumed by large trucks alone. A shift to a more cost-effective energy source could prove to save millions of dollars in fuel costs every year for some companies.

While a Tesla representative wouldn't confirm or deny this, in a Reddit post, users of the social network say they came across the truck being towed on the back of a trailer about two hours North of Tesla's California design facility. It is believed that the facility where the truck was spotted is none other than Inyokern Airport, a rumored testing ground for Tesla's prototype vehicles.

"Tesla’s policy is to always decline to comment on speculation," a Tesla spokesperson told The Drive.

In photos that have since been removed from the site, the wind deflector is removed from the truck's cab and gives it a very eerie, futuristic look. But the body lines, headlight shape, and lack of side mirrors match up quite closely with that we've seen in the teaser that Tesla shared earlier this year. Below is the image that one Reddit user Photoshopped to add the deflector onto the Semi, making an even closer resemblance.