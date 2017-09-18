FCA to Build a Hellcat-Powered Chrysler 300 in 2018, Report Claims

Fiat Chrysler has been on everyone's good side since it decided to swap the fabled Hellcat engine into pretty much everything it offered. Starting with the Dodge Challenger and Charger, then moving onto the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the company hasn't pulled any punches when it comes to high horsepower people movers. Now, as Automotive News reports, the luxo-barge Chrysler 300 will also receive the same treatment as soon as fall 2018.

As detailed in the report, Chrysler plans on refreshing the lineup-staple 300 for 2019, but prior to that, it will be shoehorning in that monstrous 707 pony powerplant because, well, does there have to be a reason? Not really. Playing to the enthusiast market, it'll hop aboard that Hellcat hype train that has driven the brand's marketing scheme to one that's full of rowdy antics filled with tire smoke and 1/4 times -- oh joy.

Not much else was revealed, but it was confirmed that this 300 Hellcat will be built before the model makes the transition to the shared Giorgio platform. This far overshadows the addition of a turbocharged four cylinder, one that won't come until later.

Without FCA releasing anything else, we're left to anticipate and wonder just what will become of this skunkworks project. It's reasonable to assume that it won't take too much work to fit the supercharged 6.2L V-8 under the 300's hood, especially when you take into account that the standard SRT version packs a 6.4L. With the supercharger sitting in the engines hot-vee, packaging shouldn't be an issue. Now, all there is to guess is the looks.

Refinement is the name of the typical 300's game, but we can't help but think that things will be different in this case. Pictured above is a picture of the go-fast SRT version, so in addition to this muscular stance and flared bodywork, just imagine it all pumped up to 11. If you're looking for un-camouflaged versions of the supposed 300 Hellcat test car, just go here.