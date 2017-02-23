Dodge Challenger Demon Will Have a Suspension Made for the Drag Strip
The new Mopar muscle car comes with a Drag Mode designed to help the Demon lay down better quarter-mile times.
It's Thursday morning, everyone, so you know what time it is: Time for the latest Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teaser, of course. This week's installment of Fiat Chrysler's drawn-out reveal for what's almost certainly going to be SRT's most potent production car ever is entitled "Third Law," which means at least someone in FCA's P.R department actually remembers high school physics.
Newton's Third Law of Motion, in case you aren't as scientifically astute, is the one best summed up with the colloquialism, "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." In the Challenger Demon's case, Dodge is using that phrase to explain how the Demon's Drag Mode uses the car's unique spring setup, adjustable dampers, and special software to help this supercharged muscle deliver perfect launches on command. The company describes it as the first example of "mechanical/electronic drag-race-specific suspension tuning" in a production car. (You can read more about the specific setup at Dodge's press release here, if you're so inclined.)
The company also included a rather cryptic phrase: "13.5=575@500." We're still trying to figure out what that means, but if you can crack it, let us know in the comments below.
Dodge Challenger Demon buzz continues to build
The Dodge Challenger Demon will make its debut at the New York Auto Show in April. Though, considering Dodge's aggressive promotional schedule, we wouldn't be shocked if we all catch a glimpse of the completed car before then.
