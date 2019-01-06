Florida Man Drives Ferrari 360 Into Ocean at Top Speed, Photos Show Car Submerged 30 Feet Below

By Caleb Jacobs
In late December, 48-year-old James Mucciaccio, Jr. purposely drove his Ferrari 360 off a Palm Beach, Florida inlet at top speed. The stunt resulted in him and his car being launched into the water, sailing far before eventually sinking in the Atlantic Ocean. Mucciaccio was astoundingly unhurt after the incident, and now, new photos and details have been revealed more than a week after the crash showing just how wild the ongoing situation is.

Local NBC station WPTV 5 broke the news earlier this week, citing various reports from the Palm Beach Police and Fire Departments for the recently released info. 

The wreck reportedly occurred around 7 a.m. on Dec. 26 when Mucciaccio took flight and landed in the water, floating nearly 50 feet prior to being submerged. The driver escaped before the Ferrari reached the bottom, approximately 30 feet down. Airbags were used to inflate the car back to the surface, and it was retrieved within the next 24 hours. 

Neither drugs nor alcohol were found to be a factor, according to a crash report.

Code 3 Divers released the following images and video of the incident Friday on their Facebook page:

Code 3 Divers

According to the divers' Facebook page, this isn't the first time they've fished out a Ferrari in the area. They posted pictures of a waterlogged Ferrari 458 Spider which, similar to this 360, didn't have a chance of ever hitting the road after it was retrieved from the ocean.

