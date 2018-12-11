1970s Ford Argentina Execs Convicted in Torture Case Involving Kidnapping and Abuse of 24 Workers

A pair of former Ford Argentina executives were convicted on Tuesday in a case that involved the kidnapping and torturing of 24 employees during the 1970s. The crimes took place under a rein of military dictatorship in the South American country, creating a historically harsh cultural and political climate. The victims are now threatening to sue Ford in the United States for its proclaimed "direct" involvement in the incidents.

According to Reuters, this is the first time that executives of a multinational company have been convicted of a crime against humanity for actions which occurred during the time period.

“It is clear that Ford Motor Company had control of the Argentinian subsidiary during the ‘70s. Therefore, there is a direct responsibility of Ford Motor Company and that might give us the possibility to bring the case to the U.S. courts,” Ojea Quintana, a lawyer involved in the case, explained to Reuters during a phone interview

Ford Argentina said that it was not a part of the court case, though it did allegedly cooperate with prosecutors throughout.