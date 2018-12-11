2019 Ford Ranger MPG Figures Released, and They Rule the Midsize Truck Arena
Ford's return to the midsize market comes with best-in-class fuel economy to match best-in-class towing and payload capacity.
The return of the Ford Ranger is upon us, and in bringing the new truck back, Ford decided that it was only going to award it one engine at launch: a 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, and according to a statement released Tuesday morning, some pretty good fuel economy numbers, too.
The 2019 Ranger in rear-wheel-drive delivers 21 miles per gallon in the city, 26 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg combined. According to Ford, that makes it the most fuel-efficient gas-powered midsize pickup truck on sale.
Most people will likely opt for a four-wheel drive truck, and that's okay, because the numbers there are also pretty solid. The four-wheel-drive Ranger delivers 20 mpg in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and a combined rating of 22 mpg.
“Midsize truck customers have been asking for a pickup that’s Built Ford Tough,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “And Ranger will deliver with durability, capability and fuel efficiency, while also providing in-city maneuverability and the freedom desired by many midsize pickup truck buyers to go off the grid.”
To achieve these numbers, the 2019 Ranger has Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, start-stop kills the engine at traffic lights to help save fuel.
The choice of running only the 2.3-liter EcoBoost wasn't just a fuel economy play. The truck is still capable of towing, when properly equipped, 7,500 pounds. That's best in class, at least until the all-new Jeep Gladiator goes on sale. Oh, and the Ranger will also carry 1,860 pounds of payload.
The new Ranger starts at $25,395 (with the $1,095 destination charge) and is in production now at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant. Expect to see it on dealer lots at the beginning of the year.
- RELATED2019 Ford Ranger Will Offer 150 Yakima Accessories From the DealershipFord wants a piece of the aftermarket pie.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Ranger Production Kicks Off Today After Eight-Year HiatusFord's Michigan Assembly Plant near Detroit will build the all-new Ranger and Bronco following an $850 million overhaul.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Partnership Between Volkswagen and Ford Could Yield a Ranger-Based Amarok PickupVW claims it's outgrown its manufacturing capacity in Tennessee, and it looks to increase its US presence.READ NOW