2019 Ford Ranger MPG Figures Released, and They Rule the Midsize Truck Arena

The return of the Ford Ranger is upon us, and in bringing the new truck back, Ford decided that it was only going to award it one engine at launch: a 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, and according to a statement released Tuesday morning, some pretty good fuel economy numbers, too.

The 2019 Ranger in rear-wheel-drive delivers 21 miles per gallon in the city, 26 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg combined. According to Ford, that makes it the most fuel-efficient gas-powered midsize pickup truck on sale.

Most people will likely opt for a four-wheel drive truck, and that's okay, because the numbers there are also pretty solid. The four-wheel-drive Ranger delivers 20 mpg in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and a combined rating of 22 mpg.