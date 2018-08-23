Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Specs Allegedly Leaked

An anonymous source shared an alleged specification sheet for the upcoming Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with The Drive on Wednesday, detailing the pony car's powertrain, weight and its distribution.

According to the sheet, the Shelby GT500 will be powered by a supercharged, 5.2-liter V-8, which will make 720 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 650 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. Maximum engine speed is stated to be 7,500 rpm, though it is not specified whether this is where the engine's redline or rev limiter lies.

This torque output hammers at the limit of the Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission rumored to be part of the GT500, though no mention of what gearbox is to be used in the muscle machine is made in the alleged leak attained by The Drive. Regardless of transmission, power will apparently flow through a carbon fiber driveline to a rear differential with 3.73 final drive gearing, which will push the GT500 onward to a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

Curb weight of the GT500 is stated to be 4,225 pounds, with 56 percent front and 44 percent rear distribution. If these specifications are accurate, the GT500 will have a power-to-weight ratio of about 5.87 pounds per horsepower—greater than the rolling superlative that is the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. This could make it too porky to compete on a racetrack with the likes of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, but that need is arguably already covered by the Shelby GT350R.

The Drive reached out to Ford for comment on these claimed specifications, and we will update when we receive a response.