Thieves Steal Same Couple's Lexus Three Times Using the Keyless Entry Hack

It used to be simple to steal a car. The modern alarm systems came along, the "screwdriver in the ignition" trick lost its relevance, and it seemed like thieves were content to spend their time collecting old Honda Accords instead of targeting the latest metal. But it appears the boom times are back again with the advent of relay hacks on keyless fob systems, as demonstrated by a crew of thieves in Canada that stole not one, not two, but three Lexus models from the same couple this summer.

CTV News reports Gail Downey and her husband were shocked when they woke up on Monday morning and discovered their two late-model Lexuses had vanished into the night from their Ottawa driveway. The two empty spots were all the more remarkable because one of the cars was a brand new replacement for a third Lexus that had been stolen in the exact same manner in June: with a relay device that tricked the cars into thinking the keyless fob was present.

It's a simple exploit of the unsecured connection between the key fob and the car's brain in a keyless entry system. When you attempt to open a locked door on a car equipped with this increasingly common tech, it sends out a short range signal searching for the fob's presence. One thief stands next to the car with a relay device to capture that signal and beam it to an accomplice holding a second device; the accomplice then scans the front of the house until they manage to hit on the fob and complete the connection. Then it's just a matter of starting it up and driving away.