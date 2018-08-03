2019 Jaguar F-PACE: Overall Enhancements and SVR Trim Upgrade the SUV

The optional SVR-inspired performance seats in the 2019 F-PACE feature 14-way seat adjustments and have a slimmer design which delivers greater support for the front occupants while providing additional legroom for the rear passengers.

The 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Portfolio variant features enhanced front seats with 20-way adjustments. These seats also feature powered adjustments for the headrest's height, but the winged headrests are manually adjustable.

Inside, the Jaguar F-PACE comes standard with cosseting seats, which are designed to provide exceptional comfort and support and feature 10-way seat adjustment along with four-way lumbar support for the driver and the front passenger. These seats are also heated and cooled and come with refinements such as contrasting two-needle stitching and embossed headrests.

Topline: For 2019, Jaguar updates the F-PACE with a new SVR variant, exterior and interior enhancements along with the latest driver assistance technologies and other convenience features.

For additional connectivity and convenience, the F-PACE can also function as a 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot and can connect up to eight devices at any given time with a paid data plan.

The InControl Apps enables drivers to access apps on their Android and Apple smartphones via the 10-inch touchscreen of the vehicle's Touch Pro infotainment system. Once the smartphone is connected to the vehicle by using a USB cable and a dedicated port in the center console, compatible apps from the phone will be displayed on the vehicle's touchscreen.

The instrument cluster features two large, deeply hooded dials and a central TFT display as standard. The optional 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display offers a choice of four visual themes and a full-screen navigation display. All 2019 Jaguar F-PACE models come standard with Jaguar InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen.

Additional details within the F-PACE's cabin consist of a new, standard frameless rearview mirror, illuminated metal treadplates with Jaguar script, bright metal pedals, premium carpet mats, sudecloth headlining, chrome seat switches on the 10-way adjustable seats, and optional carbon fiber trim finishers.

Drivers can also connect with their F-PACE from anywhere in the world by using their iOS and Android smartphones and the InControl Remote app. With the app, the driver can see if their F-PACE is locked or unlocked and also see if the doors or windows are open/unlocked and further have the option to lock or close them.

The app can also show additional information like how much fuel is remaining in the tank, where the vehicle was last parked, and provide warnings when the windshield washer fluid level is low. If for some reason the F-PACE's alarm goes off, the InControl app sends an alert to the driver and offers them the option to reset it.

For additional comfort and convenience, the remote app can also be used to start the engine remotely, which enables the climate control system to pre-condition the cabin before the driver enters the vehicle. The driver can also set the desired temperature with a press of a button, and the engine will run up to 30 minutes before automatically shutting off.

When the F-PACE is involved in an accident and the airbags are deployed, InControl Protect will automatically notify emergency services and provide the vehicle's GPS location. The occupants can also manually trigger an emergency call by pressing a dedicated button in the roof console.

The 2019 Jaguar F-PACE also features a suite of standard driver assistance aids like lane keep assist, driver condition monitor, emergency braking, rearview camera and front/rear parking aids. Adaptive cruise control with steering assist, blind spot assist and a full suite of additional driver assistance systems are optionally available.

Quotable: "We designed the F-PACE to be first and foremost a Jaguar. That's why it has exciting proportions, a dynamic stance, pure surfaces and a beautiful sensuality about it. Its progressive, purposeful appearance has clearly been influenced by the F-TYPE," said Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar. " Every Jaguar should draw your eye from 200 meters away and I believe the presence of the F-PACE on the road is second to one in its class. The Lightweight Aluminum Architecture gave us the design freedom to create a car with latent poise - a svelte car with attitude. It looks assertive yet not aggressive. But it's also versatile and equipped with real-world answers to everyday questions."

What You Need To Know: When the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE goes on sale, it will be available in 13 variants with price ranging from $44,600 for the F-PACE 25t to $79,990 for the all-new F-PACE SVR.

The F-PACE will be available with five engine choices, consisting of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four diesel with 180 horsepower, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four gasoline motor with either 247 or 296 horsepower, a 3.0-liter supercharged gasoline motor with 380 horsepower and a 5.0-liter supercharged gasoline V-8 with 550 horsepower.

Regardless of the engine choice, they are all mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. All 2019 Jaguar F-PACE models come standard with a torque-on-demand AWD system. Under normal driving conditions, all of the torque from the engine is sent to the rear wheels. However, when additional traction is needed, Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) is designed to transfer precisely the right amount of torque to the front wheels.

If you are currently in the market for a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE, then here is the starting price for all 13 variants: