This $30,000 Coffee Table Book Is Only for the Most Hardcore Ferrari Enthusiast  

How much would you pay to call yourself the ultimate Ferrari collector? Since the cheapest barrier of entry into the exclusive Maranello club is the $215,000 Portofino model (if you're buying new), it's obvious that Ferrari weeds out the frugal-minded. Case in point is Ferrari's new coffee table book, a version of which costs $30,000. Italian journalist Pino Allievi and art book publisher Taschen worked with Ferrari to put together this 514-page compendium, which includes photographs, drawings, and documents from Ferrari's private archives. In addition, the book features an appendix of every Ferrari race win since 1947, including original documents from many iconic Ferrari racing drivers.

Courtesy of Taschen.com

Only 1,947 total copies of "Ferrari" will be made, the first 250 of which are the $30,000 Art Editions. This edition comes with a display case and bookstand designed by Marc Newson, which is meant to resemble a Ferrari V-12 engine and exhaust headers. All 250 copies are signed by Piero Ferrari (son of Enzo Ferrari), Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles chairman John Elkann, and the late Sergio Marchionne.

Courtesy of Taschen.com The Art Edition pedestal and case in closed position.