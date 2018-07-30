Under Inflation Crisis, Scores of Venezuelans Are Dying in 'Kennel Bus' Accidents

Originally, private truck owners had stepped in to meet the demand for transportation, before President Nicolás Maduro’s government provided its own fleet of free-to-ride vehicles.

"I've ridden on garbage trucks, dump trucks and trucks without roofs," a 51-year-old hospital worker told the AFP.



Economists say Venezuela’s monetary crisis is only getting worse. Beset by failed policies and corruption within Maduro’s socialist government and the swift collapse of the country’s all-important oil industry, the International Monetary Fund projects inflation in Venezuela could reach a staggering one million percent by the end of 2018—putting it on par with that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000s, according to The New York Times.

The current hyperinflation is already wreaking havoc well beyond the public transportation sector. According to The Washington Post, a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of chicken in Venezuela now costs around 4.2 million bolívares, while the country’s minimum wage stands at just 5.2 bolívares a month—equivalent to about $3 at black-market currency conversion rates.