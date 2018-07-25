McLaren's Three-Seat Hypercar Will Be Called the Speedtail

Previously known as the BP23, McLaren's upcoming three-seat hypercar now has a real name: Speedtail.

By the sounds of it, the Speedtail is being positioned as a spiritual successor to the firm's iconic F1 from the '90s. Joining the Senna and P1 as part of McLaren's Ultimate Series roster of hypercars, the Speedtail will crib the old F1's three-seat cockpit setup and match its production run of exactly 106 units—all of which have already been spoken for, by the way.

Beyond seating arrangements and production stats, McLaren says the Speedtail will pay homage to the F1 by exceeding its then-record-breaking top speed of 243 miles per hour, rocking the highest top speed of any road-going McLaren to date.