Bugatti Teases $5.9 Million Divo Hypercar

Topline: Bugatti announced Tuesday that it will release a limited-edition, coachbuilt hypercar named the Divo.

What's New: Bugatti says the Divo will boast reduced weight, greater downforce, and a fresh design inspired by the company's coachbuilding history. No performance specifications were released, though a price of €5 million ($5.9 million) apiece and a production run of 40 cars has been declared.

The car adheres to Bugatti's naming scheme, which honors racing drivers important to the company's history; Pierre Veyron and Louis Chiron were paid tribute with hypercars in their names. The pair is joined by Albert Divo (the new car's namesake) who won the Targa Florio twice in Bugattis.

The Bugatti Divo is scheduled for a full unveiling at 11:20 a.m. PST on Aug. 24, at "The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering" in Carmel, California.

Quotable: "Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners," stated Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann in a company press release. "With the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world. With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way."

What You Need to Know: Multimillionaires aren't short of choice when it comes to track-oriented hypercars. Competitors like the Brabham BT62 and McLaren Senna are enticing alternatives to the Bugatti Divo, though neither is as exclusive (70 BT62s and 500 Sennas will be made), nor as expensive—the Divo comes in at almost double the price of the $3 million Chiron.

The Drive reached out to Bugatti for additional information on the Divo, and we will update this report when we receive a response.