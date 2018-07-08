Nissan Titan Surfcamp: Fishing Aficionados Rejoice

Nissan pulled the wraps off its one-of-a-kind Titan Surfcamp, a completely decked-out pickup inspired by the vintage beach trucks of the '60s and '70s. The Titan Surfcamp will be shown to the public for the very first time at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) in Orlando next week.

What better way to relish the heat of the summer than by heading out to sea and reeling some big ones? Whether you like to grill your catch or simply release, you're going to need the right equipment for the job.

The Titan Surfcamp started out as a 2018 Titan XD Midnight Edition, which was transformed into its current glory through a plethora of aftermarket accessories.