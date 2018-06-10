Forza Horizon 4 Will Be Set in Britain and Drop October 2, 2018

At Microsoft's E3 press conference on Sunday, the company announced Forza Horizon 4. Going against popular fan predictions and requests that this year's open-world racing game take place somewhere in Asia, Horizon 4 is headed to developer Playground Games' home of Britain.

The headline feature this time around is the addition of dynamic seasons that not only change the appearance and driving conditions of the English countryside but also available game routes and events. It's unclear how often in-game seasons will shift but the stark differences between each period are evident. You might start your Horizon 4 campaign in beautifully clear, dry summer weather but log on again a while later to find yourself in a full-on January blizzard.