Man Crashes New Porsche Cayenne Into Dealership During Sales Contract Dispute

A man in Taiwan who was angry that his brand-new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo had been delivered without all the options he ordered went the extra mile to demonstrate his dissatisfaction last week, smashing his $135,000 Porsche Cayenne through the dealership's front doors and wrecking the reception area, Taiwan News reports.

Security footage released by authorities shows the SUV plow through the glass entryway and come to a stop at a Porsche dealership in Taiwan's Taichung City. At first, the dealership staff reacts as if it's another case of unintended acceleration—but as soon as the receptionists get up from their seats, the Cayenne lunges forward and crashes into the front desk.