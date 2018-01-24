Ford Announces Official Fix for Controversial Focus RS Head Gasket Failures

After months of owners fuming over a spate of mysterious and catastrophic engine failures in the Ford Focus RS, the company has issued an official bulletin directing dealers to replace faulty head gaskets in the 2.3-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost engines powering its halo hot hatch.

Recalls often catch people by surprise, but the yearlong run-up to this particular process—which is not an official recall, but part of Ford’s “Customer Satisfaction Program"—has played out in an unusually public way. Owners have been reporting and documenting apparent head gasket failures on their Focus RS hot hatches for almost a year, many with less than 10,000 miles on the odometer. The faulty seal allowed coolant to leak into the cylinders, causing extensive damage.

The seemingly random failure rate (occurring on both stock and modified cars), the lack of a clear explanation or solution, and the complete radio silence from Ford only complicated the picture. Owners were in the dark and had no way to predict whether their Focus RS would be the next to self-destruct. That is, until automotive journalist Bozi Tatarevic dropped a bombshell report in Road & Track last month alleging that the failures were caused by Ford installing the completely wrong head gasket at the factory. Using a few inside sources and some in-depth technical knowledge, he laid out a persuasive case that the faulty Focus RS engines were accidentally assembled with head gaskets designed for the Ford Mustang EcoBoost. Both cars use a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine, but they’re not identical, and the Mustang head gasket sports a slightly different setup that appears as though it could allow coolant to eventually deep into the cylinders.