2-Vehicle Households More Likely to Choose a Second Car With Worse Gas Mileage, MIT Study Says
One Prius and one Suburban, to balance things out.
Purchasing a fuel-efficient car can help make any car buyer confident in their financial decision. Unfortunately, that apparently often leads to the subsequent purchase of a far less fuel-efficient second car. According to a study done by Professor Chris Knittel of MIT Sloan School of Management, households that have a fuel-efficient first car are more likely to buy a less fuel-efficient second car.
Oddly enough, those same families are also likely to log more miles if their primary vehicle was less efficient, according to the study.
Both behaviors reduce the savings made by purchasing a fuel-efficient car by an average of 60 percent, the MIT study says. The study was done through the California DMV using a query that tracked households with two cars over a period of five years.
If you really think about it, this study makes a fair amount of sense, as most owners feel as if they can treat themselves to a less-financially sound vehicle due to the "savings" they're getting with the fuel efficient one. Unfortunately, that just translates to more gas being burned overall.
Do you think this study is on point? List out your vehicles in the comments below.
