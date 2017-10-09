Marine Vet Who Stole Pickup to Save Las Vegas Shooting Victims Given New Truck

The Marine veteran who stole a pickup to transport wounded concertgoers to safety during last week's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas has been given a new truck by an Arizona car dealership, according to a video posted to Facebook by ABC 15.

Amid the chaotic aftermath of the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival that left 58 innocent people dead, the story of Taylor Winston's heroics emerged as one of the few bright spots to cling to. The 29-year-old vet, who served two tours in Iraq before being honorably discharged in 2011, helped his friends, girlfriend, and dozens of strangers climb a fence to escape the kill zone before commandeering a nearby pickup to take the wounded to a hospital.

"It was an extended cab and had a long bed. I didn’t plan for that. It was a series of fortunate events," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

With terrified victims crammed in the Chevy Silverado's crew cab and loaded into the bed, Winston made two trips between the hospital and the festival site and rescued an estimated 15-20 people. As people tried to make sense of the shooting and wrap their minds around the dizzying body count, Winston's went viral and attracted the attention of national news organizations—and a used car dealer in Phoenix, Arizona.