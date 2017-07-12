All-New Audi S8 to Use Porsche Panamera V-8, Report Says
This could mean Audi is slated to get a 650+ horsepower sedan.
The Audi S8 gained a lot of attention when the German auto manufacturer decided to drop the Lamborghini Gallardo's 5.2-liter V-10 under the hood. The engine was plenty potent and turned the massive luxury sedan into a rocket ship. However, the time has now come to drop another donor engine under the hood of the all-new Audi S8.
According to automotive outlet Evo, Audi has decided to utilize Porsche's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 currently found in the Panamera. The Panamera Turbo S makes 550 horsepower from the spunky V-8, but the real power comes in with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The dual-motor powertrain makes a combined 680 horsepower—plenty to shuttle you from the country club to the yacht in record time. According to Porsche, the 550 horsepower Panamera Turbo hits 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.
It is unclear what the new Audi S8's exact power output will be, but it would make sense for Audi to offer a slightly detuned version of the muscular 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.
- RELATEDWatch Mark Webber Run The Goodwood Hillclimb In A Panamera Sport Turismo TurboThe all-wheel-drive hyper wagon can haul your friends, their stuff, and ass.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Unveils Chinese Market Exclusive RWD Panamera Executive ModelThe long-wheelbase Porsche sedan has thus far only been available in AWD variants.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi S8 Plus Romps With the World's Fastest Four-DoorsWith 605 horses, a 190-mph top speed, and a quarter-mile time to match Tesla's Model S P85 D, the Audi flagship dazzles on its farewell tour.READ NOW
- RELATEDInterior Designer Critiques Car Interior: Tom Samet on the Audi S8 PlusYou don’t want something to own you. You want to own it.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Audi A8 Debuts Packed With Future-Facing TechAudi's flagship sedan is the next stepping stone to our self-driving, electrified future.READ NOW