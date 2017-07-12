All-New Audi S8 to Use Porsche Panamera V-8, Report Says

The Audi S8 gained a lot of attention when the German auto manufacturer decided to drop the Lamborghini Gallardo's 5.2-liter V-10 under the hood. The engine was plenty potent and turned the massive luxury sedan into a rocket ship. However, the time has now come to drop another donor engine under the hood of the all-new Audi S8.

According to automotive outlet Evo, Audi has decided to utilize Porsche's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 currently found in the Panamera. The Panamera Turbo S makes 550 horsepower from the spunky V-8, but the real power comes in with the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. The dual-motor powertrain makes a combined 680 horsepower—plenty to shuttle you from the country club to the yacht in record time. According to Porsche, the 550 horsepower Panamera Turbo hits 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

It is unclear what the new Audi S8's exact power output will be, but it would make sense for Audi to offer a slightly detuned version of the muscular 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.