This Super-Low Mileage 1994 Toyota Supra Could Be Yours for Just $99,999

The automotive world let out a collective sigh yesterday when spy shots published by Autocar seemed to confirm the sad rumor that the upcoming Toyota Supra revival will be an automatic-only, hybrid affair. All together now: ugh. So consider this listing for an unmolested 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo with 5,600 miles a refreshing palate cleanser—that is, if you can get the past the $99,999 price.

MKIV Toyota Supras have been skyrocketing in value in recent years, so it will be interesting (slash sad) to see if Performance Auto Gallery can find a buyer here to set a new benchmark for the market. Thanks to its single-family owner history, four-digit mileage, and 100 percent OEM parts, this targa-topped turbo model looks fresh from the factory, inside and out. That Super White body has never been drifted into a wall, the engine bay shines like the rising sun, and we haven't seen the plastic interior of a Nineties-era Toyota look that good since Jonathan Ward literally re-dipped all the pieces in his 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser resto-mod.