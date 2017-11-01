The Hennessey Venom F5 Is America's Homegrown, 301-MPH Hypercar

Everything, as the old saw goes, is bigger in Texas. Apparently that goes for top speed numbers, as well, because Houston-area-based Hennessey Performance has dropped one Big Bertha of a claimed Vmax for its newest hypercar. The Hennessey Venom F5, the company claims, will keep on accelerating all the way to 301 miles per hour—and outaccelerate a Formula 1 car from a stop to 186 mph along the way, to boot.

While the name brings to mind the slightly-Lotus-based Hennessey Venom of speed records past, the company claims the Venom F5—the alphanumeric, founder John Hennessey says, stands for the top rung of the Fujita scale used to measure tornado wind speed—is an all-new car, built fresh from the ground up with the goal of bringing the title of World's Fastest Street Car back to the U.S. of A. The 0–186 mph sprint will take less than 10 seconds, the company says; going from a stop to 249 mph will take less than half a minute.

On paper, at least, the Venom F5 seems to have what it takes to give the likes of the Bugatti Chiron and Koenigsegg Regera a run for their money. Power comes from an all-new twin-turbo V-8 that the Hennessey team says it's developing; while specifics are sparse right now, the company says the engine will crank out a whopping 1,600 horsepower. That power will then head through a seven-speed paddle-shift gearbox—a single-clutch version, interestingly enough, not a dual-clutch like most carmakers have moved to—on the way to the rear wheels and the rear wheels alone. Owners should be advised to keep a spare pair of Hanes in the glove box, in case of 100-mph-wheelspin-related "incidents."